Back-to-school fairs and events in metro Atlanta | 2023
ATLANTA - Here's a list of some back-to-school fairs and events happening for the 2023-24 school year in metro Atlanta. Check back often for updates. If you'd like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.
JULY 15
Back-to-School at Chase Summerhill Community Center
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: 9 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta
WHAT: The event will include several family friendly activities, informative financial health workshops and a giveaway of a backpack filled with school supplies to the first 500 attendees. Plus, there will be a meet-and-greet with Harry the Hawk and Atlanta Hawks’ Dominque Wilkins.
Back-to-School Supply Giveaway at Stockbridge High School
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: 1115 Old Conyers Road, Stockbridge
WHAT: Free school supplies, food, music, games and more.
LDAC Family Fun Day & Back-to-School Event in Lawrenceville
WHEN: 3 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville
WHAT: Free book bags with school supplies and other goodies while supplies last, college fair, gamer trucks, food trucks and vendors and music.
RELATED: School start dates for metro Atlanta counties | 2023-2024
JULY 21
It Takes A Village Back-to-School Giveaway at Wolf Creek Library
WHEN: 5 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta
WHAT: Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., is hosting his annual It Takes A Village Back-to-School Supply Giveaway in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and Peach State Health Plan. This is the first of 3 dates.
JULY 22
Back-to-School Bash at Georgia World Congress Center
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., Atlanta
WHAT: This is Atlanta Public Schools' flagship event that provides FREE backpacks, school supplies, and resources to APS students and their families. Pre-registration required. Deadline to register is July 14.
Back-to-School Bash at Carver High School
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: 55 McDonough Blvd., Atlanta
WHAT: Free backpacks filled with school supplies, student and parent resources, activities and entertainment, and food. Pre-registration encouraged.
Back-2-School Community Bash at Jim Huie Aquatic Center
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22
WHERE: 9045 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro
WHAT: Commissioner Felicia Franklin is hosting a Back-2-School Community Bash with bounce houses, face painting, food trucks and music. Free haircuts by Scales Barber Academy and animal control is bringing pets for adoption. School supplies are first come, first served.
JULY 27
It Takes A Village Back-to-School Giveaway at Fairburn Hobgood-Palmer Library
WHEN: 5 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn
WHAT: Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., is hosting his annual It Takes A Village Back-to-School Supply Giveaway in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and Peach State Health Plan. This is the second of 3 dates.
JULY 28
It Takes A Village Back-to-School Giveaway at Gladys S. Dennard Library
WHEN: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: 4055 Flat Shoals Road
WHAT: Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., is hosting his annual It Takes A Village Back-to-School Supply Giveaway in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and Peach State Health Plan. This is the third of 3 dates.
JULY 29
Back-to-School Bash at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway
WHAT: The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is hosting their 3rd annual bash. They have partnered with Live Healthy Gwinnett and there will be free health screenings, vendors, fun activities, and giveaways to students and teachers.