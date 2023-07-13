Back-to-school fairs and events in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Here's a list of some back-to-school fairs and events happening for the 2023-24 school year in metro Atlanta. Check back often for updates. If you'd like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

JULY 15

Back-to-School at Chase Summerhill Community Center

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 9 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta

WHAT: The event will include several family friendly activities, informative financial health workshops and a giveaway of a backpack filled with school supplies to the first 500 attendees. Plus, there will be a meet-and-greet with Harry the Hawk and Atlanta Hawks’ Dominque Wilkins.

Back-to-School Supply Giveaway at Stockbridge High School

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1115 Old Conyers Road, Stockbridge

WHAT: Free school supplies, food, music, games and more.

LDAC Family Fun Day & Back-to-School Event in Lawrenceville

WHEN: 3 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville

WHAT: Free book bags with school supplies and other goodies while supplies last, college fair, gamer trucks, food trucks and vendors and music.

JULY 21

It Takes A Village Back-to-School Giveaway at Wolf Creek Library

WHEN: 5 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta

WHAT: Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., is hosting his annual It Takes A Village Back-to-School Supply Giveaway in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and Peach State Health Plan. This is the first of 3 dates.

JULY 22

Back-to-School Bash at Georgia World Congress Center

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., Atlanta

WHAT: This is Atlanta Public Schools' flagship event that provides FREE backpacks, school supplies, and resources to APS students and their families. Pre-registration required. Deadline to register is July 14.

Back-to-School Bash at Carver High School

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 55 McDonough Blvd., Atlanta

WHAT: Free backpacks filled with school supplies, student and parent resources, activities and entertainment, and food. Pre-registration encouraged.

Back-2-School Community Bash at Jim Huie Aquatic Center

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22

WHERE: 9045 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro

WHAT: Commissioner Felicia Franklin is hosting a Back-2-School Community Bash with bounce houses, face painting, food trucks and music. Free haircuts by Scales Barber Academy and animal control is bringing pets for adoption. School supplies are first come, first served.

JULY 27

It Takes A Village Back-to-School Giveaway at Fairburn Hobgood-Palmer Library

WHEN: 5 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn

WHAT: Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., is hosting his annual It Takes A Village Back-to-School Supply Giveaway in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and Peach State Health Plan. This is the second of 3 dates.

JULY 28

It Takes A Village Back-to-School Giveaway at Gladys S. Dennard Library

WHEN: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: 4055 Flat Shoals Road

WHAT: Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., is hosting his annual It Takes A Village Back-to-School Supply Giveaway in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and Peach State Health Plan. This is the third of 3 dates.

JULY 29

Back-to-School Bash at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway

WHAT: The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is hosting their 3rd annual bash. They have partnered with Live Healthy Gwinnett and there will be free health screenings, vendors, fun activities, and giveaways to students and teachers.