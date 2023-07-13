School start dates for metro Atlanta counties | 2023-2024

With the school year around the corner in Georgia, many parents are preparing to send their children back to school.

Save these dates and click the link to see the full posted schedule presented by your school district of when your child is ready to go back to school:

BACK-TO-SCHOOL DATES FOR 2023-2024

JULY 28

Chattooga County

Jefferson City Schools

Lamar County

Rome City Schools

JULY 31

Butts County

AUG. 1

Atlanta Public Schools

Banks County

Barrow County

Bartow County

Cherokee County

Cobb County

Decatur City Schools

Lumpkin County

Morgan County

Newton County

Paulding County

Pickens County

Polk County

Rockdale County

AUG. 2

Bremen City Schools

Buford City Schools

Clarke County

Clayton County

Coweta County

Douglas County

Gwinnett County

Haralson County

Henry County

Marietta City

Oconee County

Putnam County

Social Circle City

Walton County

AUG. 3

Calhoun City Schools

Fannin County

Fayette County

Floyd County

Forsyth County

Gordon County

Griffin-Spalding County

Heard County

Jackson County

Walker County

AUG. 4

Carroll County Schools

Dawson County

Franklin County

Gilmer County

Habersham County

Hall County

Madison County

Towns County

Troup County

White County

AUG. 7

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name A-L)

AUG. 8

Gainesville City

Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name M-Z)

Rabun County

Whitfield County

AUG. 9

Meriwether County

Oglethorpe County (first FULL day of school for all students)

Pike County

Union County

AUG. 10

Cartersville City

Jasper County



