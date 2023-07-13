School start dates for metro Atlanta counties | 2023-2024
ATLANTA - With the school year around the corner in Georgia, many parents are preparing to send their children back to school.
Save these dates and click the link to see the full posted schedule presented by your school district of when your child is ready to go back to school:
BACK-TO-SCHOOL DATES FOR 2023-2024
JULY 28
JULY 31
AUG. 1
AUG. 2
AUG. 3
AUG. 4
AUG. 7
Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name A-L)
AUG. 8
Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name M-Z)
AUG. 9
Oglethorpe County (first FULL day of school for all students)
AUG. 10