Arrest in 2019 discovery of baby wrapped in plastic bag in Forsyth County woods

An arrest has been in the case of a newborn baby left in a wooded area of Forsyth County in 2019.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference on Friday to reveal more details about the case.

"Baby India", as she has been named by nurses from a list of names for abandoned babies, was left in a tied-up bag in woods near the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in southeastern Forsyth County. A neighbor nearby called authorities on June 6, 2019, and said he and his children heard a baby crying.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman at the time called it "divine intervention" that they were able to find the child alive.

Body-worn cameras caught the moment deputies tore open the bag and found the infant with its umbilical cord still attached.

She was rushed to an area hospital to be checked out. The infant was in good condition. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released these images from a deputy’s worn camera showing the moments he discovered a newborn baby wrapped inside a plastic bag in the middle of the woods on June 6, 2019. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office received hundreds of tips in the case and thousands of requests to adopt the infant.

Under Georgia's Safe Haven Law, a mother who does not want a newborn can take the child to a designated area such as a police department or fire station and hand the child over to law enforcement officers under no penalty of the law.

Authorities have not revealed what happened to "Baby India", who would now be about 4 years old.