Autopsy report released for 2 Georgia firefighters found in Tennessee

article

Autopsy results have been released for two Georgia firefighters who were found dead in Tennessee after being reported missing.

According to the results, Raegan Anderson, 24, fatally shot Chandler Kuhbander, 24, before taking her own life. The report also indicates that Anderson left a suicide note with a final message to her grandmother, according to Newsweek.

Kuhbander's mother posted on social media shortly after his disappearance, stating that her son did not leave with Anderson willingly and that Anderson was a danger to herself. She later clarified that Anderson was not a bad person but had issues, and her son was probably trying to help her.

Anderson and Kuhbander both worked as firefighters in Liberty County and had dated for seven years before breaking up in 2023.

Anderson was last seen at Liberty County Fire Services Station #1 in Midway on June 25, and it is believed that she forced Kuhbander to accompany her to Tennessee.

The Hinesville Police Department issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) alert after their disappearance, and the news was picked up by local, regional, and national outlets.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The former couple was found inside Anderson's black Ford Focus in Cocke County, Tennessee, several days after they were reported missing.

Newsweek reports that the suicide note included an apology to whoever found the pair, as well as a message to her grandmother. "Tell her how sorry I am. I love you, Nanna. I want her to inherit everything," Anderson wrote.

A police report obtained by Newsweek also detailed an argument between the couple on June 22 after Kuhbander interrupted his date at an Olive Garden restaurant in Pooler.