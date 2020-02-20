Autopsy: Fort Valley State student death ruled a homicide

An autopsy has ruled that the death of a Fort Valley State student was a homicide, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

The announcement follows the discovery of the body of Anitra Gunn in a wooded area on Greer Road in Crawford County Tuesday afternoon, near the Peach County line.

The discovery of the body of the Westlake High School graduate came after her family reported her missing to Fort Valley Police on Friday.

Anitra Gunn (FOX 5 Atlanta)

According to the GBI release, authorities have not determined the cause of death pending toxicology results.

In a Facebook post from Wednesday, Anitra’s father thanked all of the people who searched, posted, and prayed for her safe return.

Christopher Gunn wrote, “We are processing the devastating news and kindly ask for respect and privacy during this time as we wrap our hearts and minds around all of this. Please continue to pray for us as there are no words to describe this hurt. Information regarding services and where donations may be sent will be forthcoming.”

The post included the hashtags, “#JusticeforAnitra, #RestinHisarms, and #WeLoveYouNeek.”

Authorities have charged Demarcus Little, Gunn’s boyfriend, on charges unrelated to her murder.

On Saturday, Fort Valley Police called in the GBI to assist with the search after officers found Anitra’s car.

On Monday, a joint Task Force consisting of Fort Valley Police Department, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Valley State University Police Department, Bibb County District Attorney’s Office, and the GBI Perry Office formed to search for the young women, with a Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit conducting an aerial search.

Investigators returned to the area where her body was found on Wednesday, with police K9s searching and recovering evidence.

The task force is still following up on leads and conducting interviews.

According to the release, searchers have recovered parts of Ms. Gunn’s 2013 Chevrolet Cruze but have not located the white bumper.

Investigators have asked for the public’s help to find the number and ask anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Since the discovery of the body, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has joined the Task Force.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker has requested the GBI to conduct the investigation.