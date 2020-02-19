Autopsy scheduled for body of slain Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is planning an autopsy after the discovery of the body of missing 23-year-old Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn.

On Wednesday, the GBI crime lab positively identified a body recovered yesterday in a remote wooded area of Crawford County was Gunn, who had been reported missing on the day after Valentine's Day. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Gunn's death is scheduled for Thursday.

Police said Gunn’s windows at her apartment were smashed and the tires on her vehicle were slashed on Feb. 5, days before her family reported to police she was missing.

Police say 23-year-old Anitra Gunn went missing on Valentine's Day. (Fort Valley Police Department)

Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor that Gunn was last seen by a male acquaintance on Friday between 11 and 11:30 on Chestnut Hill Road just outside Fort Valley at the home of a relative of the male friend. The chief also said her friend was cooperating with investigators.

"The investigation into Ms. Gunn’s disappearance is ongoing at this time," Spurgeon stated.

On Saturday, family members reported Gunn missing to police telling investigators they hadn't been in contact with her for an "unusual amount of time."

“That’s totally not like her, she talks to all her family at all times,” said Christopher Gunn, Anitra’s father.

Gunn's white 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was found later that day in the Fort Valley city limits. Detectives then searched the surrounding area, but nothing was immediately found.

On Monday, a joint task force consisting of the Fort Valley Police Department and the Peach County Sheriff's Office as well as state agencies was created to help find Gunn.

The next day, a Peach County investigator discovered Gunn’s body around 3:15 p.m. hidden under branches and leaves in Crawford County near the Peach County line. Investigators said it appeared someone was trying to hide her body.

"About 150 yards off the roadway he found a piece of the car or part of the car piece that we’ve been looking for. Found Ms. Gunn laying very close to part of that front bumper," Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said. "GBI crime lab, you know, they still got to verify that this is who we think it is."

Wednesday, officials said that the body had been positively identified as Gunn.

The GBI says that they have received "numerous leads and investigative acts" and are still examining evidence collected at this point.

The victim's boyfriend, 23-year-old Demarcus Little, was also arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of criminal damage to property, a charge that is unrelated to Gunn's death.

DeMarcus Little (Peach County Sheriff's Office)

Gunn was an agriculture major at Fort Valley State University and just months shy of graduation.

“It just very sad, you know we were really praying for a happy resolution,” said Gregg Russell, a former neighbor of the Gunns who recounted how his son attended Westlake High School with the young woman. “He remembers seeing her in the neighborhood and knowing her brother.”

“You send your kids away hoping they will be safe at college and then you hear these things where things happen it just hurts,” Russell said. “We are praying for the family.”

Anyone with information on Gunn's disappearance or death is asked to call the police department at 478-825-3384.