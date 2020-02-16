Police: Georgia woman disappeared on Valentine's Day

Police and the GBI are searching for a 23-year-old Georgia woman who vanished on Valentine's Day.

Police say 23-year-old Anitra Gunn went missing on Valentine's Day.

According to the Fort Valley Police Department, 23-year-old Anitra Gunn was last seen around 11:30 a.m. near the Chestnut Hills Road area just outside Fort Valley.

Officials described Gunn as being 5'7" tall with a weight of 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators do not know what Gunn was wearing when she went missing.

" We are asking that anyone with information about Anitra's whereabouts call the police department at (478) 825-3384," Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said in a statement on Facebook.