Authorities searching for missing Hall County man

Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Authorities searching for missing Hall County man

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Kyle Augello

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Officials said Kyle Alan Augello was reported missing by family on Monday.

Authorities said the relative he lives with last spoke to him over the phone at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office said Augello has cerebral palsy and does not drive. 

Investigators believe someone picked up Augello, adding there were no signs of forced entry at his home on Schofield Road. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call investigators at 770-536-5206.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.