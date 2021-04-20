Authorities searching for missing Hall County man

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Officials said Kyle Alan Augello was reported missing by family on Monday.

Authorities said the relative he lives with last spoke to him over the phone at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office said Augello has cerebral palsy and does not drive.

Investigators believe someone picked up Augello, adding there were no signs of forced entry at his home on Schofield Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call investigators at 770-536-5206.

