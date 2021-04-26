Authorities search for missing teens in Hall, Lumpkin counties

article

Law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenagers last seen on Thursday evening.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office said Alexis Smallwood and Layla Howard are believed to be in Lumpkin County or Hall County.

Authorities said Alexis was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red Puma flip-flops and has a septum piercing. She is approximately 4-foot-9 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Layla was last seen wearing a white-and-black checkered hoodie with green Crocs. She is approximately 4-foot-11, 129 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard asked anyone with information on the missing girls to contact Investigator Rebecca Nix at (706) 482-2631 or email at Rebecca.nix@lumpkincounty.gov.

