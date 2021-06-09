Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on I-285 south of Atlanta

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday Georgia State Patrol requested agents to investigate an officer-involved shooting at Interstate 285 and Old National Highway.

There is police activity on Interstate 285 south of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports.

The activity is affecting all entrance ramps on Interstate 85 north heading to I-285 east, GDOT reports.

Traffic cameras captured more than a dozen emergency vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed law enforcement surrounding a car on the side of the road near one of the ramps.

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting connected to Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday on I-285 near Old National Highway. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

