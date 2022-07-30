Cherokee County deputy involved in shooting at Canton Red Lobster, officials say

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton.

The Canton Police Department confirmed the shooting involved a Cherokee County deputy at a Red Lobster on Riverstone Parkway.

Police said there is no active threat to the public.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been asked to investigate a Cherokee County shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.