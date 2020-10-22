Authorities identify senior gunned down in Buckhead lot

Authorities have identified a 73-year-old man gunned down in a Buckhead parking lot.

Lawrence Denney was fired on five times by three men who spotted him early Tuesday.

Sources tell FOX 5 the men wanted his vehicle, a cadillac. Denney took a bullet to the chest and possibly one other shot just before the men in multiple vehicles sped away.

The elderly man lived alone in a Buckhead community called Hanover West, not far from the commercial area where the incident occurred. His neighbors described the senior as quiet, straight-laced and "never a problem," keeping to himself.

"I'm shocked," said Michael Halaby. "I don't know much about him, but he lived her a long time and was always nice."

The crime occurred at the corner of Collier Road and Defoors Ferry. Police say an employee remembered hearing five shots.

