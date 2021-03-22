Gainesville teen charged with child molestation

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a 17-year-old Gainesville man at the conclusion of a child molestation investigation.

Authorities said 17-year-old Lonny Reid Chapman is in Hall County Jail facing one count of aggravated sodomy and seven counts of aggravated child molestation.

Investigators obtained warrants on Friday and arrested Chapman on Saturday, officials said.

The investigation indicates Chapman molested a girl younger than 16 years old on Nov. 21 and Jan. 31 at his home on Old Howser Mill Road.

Authorities first learned of the incident on Feb. 2 when the victim discussed them with family members.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

