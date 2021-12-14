Authorities: 9-year-old accidentally shot and killed by another juvenile

A community is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old boy in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the child was accidentally shot and killed by another juvenile.

Deputies and paramedics were called to a home in a rural part of the county late Saturday afternoon.

The 911 call was made by someone who was inside the home and witnessed the shooting.

Captain Billy Bryant said when authorities arrived, they found a 9-year-old who had been shot in the upper torso.

"The witnesses and the people on scene there at the time of the incident rendered first aid until we arrived," Capt. Bryant said.

Captain Billy Bryant said the person who pulled the trigger was also underage.

Despite attempts to save him, the 9-year-old didn't survive.

"It's heartbreaking. That's all you can say. Just a tragic accident," Bryant said.

FOX 5 has learned the child was a student at Washington Park Elementary School.

According to the Jasper County Charter System, the boy's name was Aiden Barnes.

The district shared this statement:

"Dear Jasper County Charter System Families,

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On December 11th, Aiden Barnes, a student at Washington Park Elementary School, passed away.

Aiden was a positive student with a contagious smile. This loss is sure to raise many emotions and questions for our entire community.

"Jasper County Charter School System has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at such a difficult time.

"We will have counselors available for any student or staff who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.

"We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help all Jasper County students and staff to deal with this tragic loss."

Capt. Bryant said the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

Law enforcement officers are asking gun owners to stow their firearms properly as this is just one in a series of incidents involving children and gunfire.

On Dec. 1, a 1-year-old girl was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in critical condition after police said there was an accidental shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment.

On Nov. 13, Atlanta police responded to an apartment about 1.5 miles east of this shooting. Police said a 14-year-old boy ran from the family’s Alison Court apartments for help after his 8-year-old brother was accidentally shot.

On Thanksgiving Day, a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old cousin in South Fulton.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____

