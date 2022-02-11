Attempted homicide suspect arrested after police chase in Smyrna

article

Smyrna police have arrested a suspect wanted for attempted homicide after a police chase on the East West Corridor early Thursday morning.

Officials say shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Smyrna Police Department noticed a Honda Accord speeding on the Connector.

The officers attempted a traffic stop, but police say the driver sped away instead.

After a short chase, the Honda was disabled by police and officers took the driver, Marietta resident Samir Aaron Moore, into custody.

A check of Moore's record revealed he had an active warrant out for his arrest for attempted homicide out of Douglas County, Georgia.

Moore has been charged with multiple traffic violations and one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. He will be transported to Douglas County after the adjudication of his charges in Cobb County.

