Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Atlantic Station

Firefighters spent early Friday morning battling a warehouse fire in the Atlantic Station district of Atlanta.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the warehouse located along Bishop Street NW near Mecaslin Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Some neighboring apartment complexes were forced to evacuate due to the buildings' proximity to the fire.

Firefighters battle a warehouse fire in Atlantic Station during the early morning hours of May 21, 2021. (FOX 5)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There have been no reports of injuries.

