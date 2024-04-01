Atlanta's Population Boom: Set to surge nearly 8 million strong by 2050

It's common knowledge that metro Atlanta is grappling with congestion, and recent findings from the Atlanta Regional Commission confirm that this trend is poised to continue as more people flock to the area.

An estimated nearly 1.8 million individuals are projected to relocate here by 2050, pushing the total population of the 21-county region to around eight million. To provide perspective, this influx is equivalent to the entire metropolitan population of Indianapolis migrating to our region over the next three decades. To gain deeper insights, ARC meticulously examined this population growth county by county.

Where will the growth be

Here's an overview of the anticipated growth in the immediate Metro Atlanta area:

Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Forsyth counties stand out with some of the highest growth rates, with Barrow, Paulding, Cherokee, Walton, and Coweta counties expected to experience the fastest growth.

Why is metro Atlanta growing

The Commission attributes this growth to the region's robust economy, forecasting the creation of 856,000 new jobs. Additionally, they note that virtually all net growth will stem from racial and ethnic groups, with the region's population of older adults expected to increase at a rapid pace.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced that metro Atlanta is now the 6th largest metro area in early March.

The population for 2023 was 6,307,261, not including another 222,060 residents in Athens-Clarke County. The metro Atlanta area added 68,585 residents between 2022 and 2023.

The metro Atlanta area had the third-largest total population increase between 2022 and 2023, with only Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metros adding more people.