Atlanta's mayor orders flags at half staff for those taken during the coronavirus pandemic

Atlanta’s mayor has ordered all flags at city facilities to be lowered to half staff honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic until she says the curve is flattened in Georgia. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave the order on Friday.

“Many Atlantans have lost relatives, friends, and cherished community members due to the COVID-19 virus,” Mayor Bottoms was quoted as saying in a release to FOX 5. “We honor the lives of Atlanta residents who fall victim to this virus, and we will continue to do so until the curve is flattened in Georgia.”

Flags were lowered to half-staff in Atlanta to honor coronavirus victims on May 8, 2020 (FOX 5)

The mayor said it is a fitting tribute for families who cannot hold traditional ceremonies for those who lost loved ones to the deadly disease. She said it also serves as a reminder Georgia is not yet out of the woods.

“There are so many individuals who are working on our behalf – medical professionals, first responders, and frontline employees – as they put their lives on the line each day to help fight this pandemic,” added Mayor Bottoms. “We pay tribute to you as well as you care for so many others. Working together, we can emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered flags at Atlanta facilities lowered to half staff on May 8, 2020. (FOX 5)

Wednesday, Atlanta City Hall was lit in purple to mark National Nurses Day and the hardworking nurses in Atlanta. The mayor hinted more tributes may follow.

