Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County

Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville.

The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.

Weeks later, officers say they kept receiving reports of break-ins at the same locations and determined that someone connected to the arrested suspects was responsible.

On Wednesday morning, another vehicle was broken into at the park. This time, officials said they connected the crime with a late-model gray Nissan Altima located driving nearby.

When officers tried to stop the car, officials said the drivers fled and sped onto Interstate 75.

After a chase through Bartow County, the car lost control and crashed into the median wall.

Police took the driver of the car and a passenger, identified as Destiny Janae Glass and Hope Elizabeth Plant, into custody.

Both women are charged with multiple entering auto, fraud, and traffic charges. Officials said Glass has outstanding theft warrants in multiple Georgia counties and in nearby states.

Authorities say they are working with other police departments in the area to see if other entering auto investigations could be connected with the Atlanta-based group.