Georgia Winter Storm Warning: Snow totals, timing, and rare -15° wind chill forecast

The Brief Snow will stick immediately to frozen ground, creating dangerous to impossible travel conditions across north and central Georgia. Rare extreme cold warnings are in effect as wind chills plummet between 0 and -15 degrees through Sunday. Residents face significant risks of power outages, downed trees, and ruptured water pipes from prolonged sub-freezing temperatures.



Georgia is bracing for a potent winter storm beginning Friday night that is expected to bring accumulating snow, dangerous wind chills, and "impossible" travel conditions to much of the state.

Forecasters warn that temperatures will plummet as the weekend progresses, ushering in the coldest air the region has seen in several years. The FOX 5 Storm Team and the National Weather Service are urging residents to complete all preparations by tonight.

Extreme Cold, Winter Storm warnings

What we know:

A complex web of watches and warnings covers north and central Georgia. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for a massive swath of the state, including Cherokee, Cobb, North Fulton, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Newton, Clayton, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Jones, Wilkinson, Gwinnett, Hall, Walton, and Clarke counties.

Additionally, a rare Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for every county in north and central Georgia, including Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, and dozens more extending down through Macon and Columbus. This warning runs from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Snow will ‘stick immediately’

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley warns that while conditions are quiet now, they won't stay that way.

"Snow begins after midnight and then likely by Saturday sunrise," Chandley said. "Whatever it snows and whenever it snows it will stick immediately and travel impacts are expected."

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes emphasized the severity of the cold following the snow. "This is easily the coldest air we've seen in several years," Forbes said. "ALL DOMESTICATED PETS should be inside. No exception."

Atlanta snow timing

Timeline:

The storm will move from northwest to southeast, with impacts peaking during the first half of Saturday.

Friday Night (8 p.m. – Midnight): Light snow showers may begin in far northwest Georgia.

Saturday Morning (3 a.m. – 8 a.m.): Snow spreads across the I-20 and I-85 corridors, reaching a line from Columbus to Macon by breakfast.

Saturday Afternoon: The heaviest snow accumulations occur through early afternoon. Wind gusts will reach 35 mph, creating "blowing snow."

Saturday Evening: Snow tapers off by dinner time, but temperatures crash.

Saturday Night – Sunday Morning: Extreme cold settles in with dangerous wind chills.

‘Anomalous’ arctic airmass

Big picture view:

Forecast data shows an "anomalous" mid-level trough swinging into the Southeast, meeting moisture from a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system off the coast. An arctic airmass will reinforce the cold, ensuring any precipitation falls as snow.

Models suggest a high confidence in the setup, though meteorologists are watching for "mesoscale banding"—intense narrow strips of heavy snow—that could cause totals to vary wildly across a single county.

How much will it snow in North Georgia?

Local perspective:

Snow totals will vary by region, with the highest amounts expected east and northeast of Atlanta.

Metro Atlanta: 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches.

Northeast Georgia Mountains: 3 to 5 inches are forecast, with 6 inches possible in Habersham, White, Stephens, and Rabun counties.

West Georgia: A dusting is expected, though "bursts" could lead to 1 or 2 inches locally.

Because the ground is already cold, Chandley noted the snow will be a "dry powdery kind" that sticks immediately.

‘Dangerous to impossible’ travel

Why you should care:

The primary hazards are life-threatening cold and hazardous roads. Forecasters warn of "dangerous to impossible" travel conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

The extreme cold poses a major risk to infrastructure and health. Wind chills will drop between 0 and -15 degrees in north Georgia. Residents should prepare for potential power outages, downed trees due to wind, and ruptured water pipes. Forbes advises homeowners to "drip your faucets," noting that 48+ hours of sub-freezing temperatures historically lead to pipe failures.

How low will it go?

By the numbers:

Atlanta Saturday High: 28°F (Chance of precip: 70%)

Atlanta Saturday Night Low: 13°F (Wind chill: -1°F)

Mountain Saturday High: 19°F (Chance of precip: 80%)

Mountain Saturday Night Low: 4°F (Wind chill: -9°F)

Wind Gusts: Up to 35 mph

Groundhog Day deep freeze

What's next:

The deep freeze persists into Monday morning, Groundhog Day, with lows in the 20s. However, a significant warming trend begins Monday afternoon as highs reach the 40s. By Tuesday, temperatures will rebound into the 50s and 60s, bringing rain showers Tuesday night and Wednesday as the winter storm becomes a memory.