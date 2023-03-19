Atlanta warming centers open amid cold temps

article

Two emergency warming centers are open in Atlanta in anticipation of frigid temperatures throughout the city.

From 8 p.m. Mar. 19 until 6 a.m. Mar. 20, the following warming centers will be open to visitors:

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Transportation is expected to leave from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta Sunday night at 8 p.m., then return Monday morning.

You can find more information on the centers here.

