Atlanta warming centers open amid cold temps
ATLANTA - Two emergency warming centers are open in Atlanta in anticipation of frigid temperatures throughout the city.
From 8 p.m. Mar. 19 until 6 a.m. Mar. 20, the following warming centers will be open to visitors:
- Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Transportation is expected to leave from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta Sunday night at 8 p.m., then return Monday morning.
You can find more information on the centers here.
