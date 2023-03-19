Atlanta warming centers open amid cold temps

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
8
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Atlanta warming centers open amid cold temps

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Two emergency warming centers are open in Atlanta in anticipation of frigid temperatures throughout the city.

From 8 p.m. Mar. 19 until 6 a.m. Mar. 20, the following warming centers will be open to visitors:

  • Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
  • Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Transportation is expected to leave from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta Sunday night at 8 p.m., then return Monday morning.

You can find more information on the centers here.

