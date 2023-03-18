Freeze Warning, blustery conditions continue through beginning of spring

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Freeze Warning, blustery conditions continue through beginning of spring

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 11:17PM
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Saturday Evening Forecast

Sub-freezing temperatures will spread across north Georgia through late Sunday morning.

ATLANTA - The unseasonably cold temperatures continue through the weekend.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of north Georgia from 1 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Blustery conditions will continue with temperatures overnight dipping into the mid-20s.

Monday is the start of spring, but the cold will remain for a bit.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, expect some warmer temperatures to arrive, but also showers.

That warming trend will continue through next weekend.

This is a developing weather situation. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.