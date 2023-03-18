Freeze Warning, blustery conditions continue through beginning of spring

The unseasonably cold temperatures continue through the weekend.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of north Georgia from 1 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Blustery conditions will continue with temperatures overnight dipping into the mid-20s.

Monday is the start of spring, but the cold will remain for a bit.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, expect some warmer temperatures to arrive, but also showers.

That warming trend will continue through next weekend.

This is a developing weather situation. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.