Search on for wanted man who opened fire on Atlanta police

Atlanta police are searching for a potentially armed man who escaped a SWAT situation at an apartment on Huff Road.

Police responded to a domestic violence call at the location at 10:22 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they said they were confronted by a man with a gun who opened fire on them. The police were able to get a female victim away from the scene, return fire, establish a perimeter and call in the SWAT team.

However, when SWAT moved in, they said the suspect was nowhere to be found.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified yet.