3 men shot in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Three people have been shot near a commercial strip in the area of Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.
It happened Tuesday evening at approximately 4:50 p.m.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 27-year-old man was shot in the back. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officers later discovered a 23-year-old man had been shot in the neck. He reportedly took himself to the hospital.
The trio of victims appeared to be alert, conscious and breathing.
FOX 5 is working on learning more about the shooting. There has been no word yet of a suspect, motive or any arrests. The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.