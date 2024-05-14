3 men shot in northwest Atlanta

Three people have been shot near a commercial strip in the area of Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

It happened Tuesday evening at approximately 4:50 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 27-year-old man was shot in the back. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers later discovered a 23-year-old man had been shot in the neck. He reportedly took himself to the hospital.

The trio of victims appeared to be alert, conscious and breathing.

FOX 5 is working on learning more about the shooting. There has been no word yet of a suspect, motive or any arrests. The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.