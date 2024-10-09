Atlanta VA Health Care System accepting donations for Asheville hurricane victims

The Atlanta VA Health Care System is collecting donations to aid victims of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina. The drive seeks hygiene items, clothing, and cleaning supplies to provide much-needed relief to those affected by the storm.

"This collaborative effort aims to provide some relief and assistance for those hurting after the hurricane," said Cheryl Perkins, Chief Emergency Department Nurse at the Atlanta VA.

RELATED: Fraudsters impersonate Georgia relief efforts after Helene

Donations can be dropped off on Friday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at two locations: the Pete Wheeler Auditorium at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, and the Blairsville VA Clinic lobby at 1294 GA-515 #100, Blairsville. The collected items will be transported to Asheville that same afternoon.

For more information, contact Cheryl Perkins at the Pete Wheeler Auditorium or Miranda Wilson at the Blairsville clinic.