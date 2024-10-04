Fraudsters impersonate Georgia relief efforts after Helene

In brief: Scammers impersonate Syfan Logistics to exploit Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Community donates generously to Syfan Logistics' authorized fundraiser in Gainesville. Hall County Sheriff and Syfan confirm no door-to-door fundraising is conducted by the company. Scammers have stolen approximately $100; company expresses frustration over the deceit. Official Syfan Logistics donation collection scheduled for Oct. 5; secure online donations available.



Crooks are trying to cash in on the goodwill of people trying to help victims of Hurricane Helene. They are masquerading as representatives of a local shipping company, asking for money. The company and the donation drive are legitimate. The scammers are not.

Employees and volunteers at Syfan Logistics since Monday have taken in donations at their facility in Gainesville for victims of the storm. "We are our brother’s keepers, and we want to make sure we’re helping those in need," said Greg Syfan, the shipping company’s president.

Syfan says people have stepped up and pitched in. "It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars and it’s all because of the donations from our community."

But the Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirms scammers are trying to cash in on the donation drive and take advantage of Good Samaritans’ good will. Syfan says some guys are going around claiming to be from his company. "They’re just going up to businesses and saying, ‘we’re connected with Syfan logistics, and we’re collecting money," Syfan said. "They actually called and said ‘hey, did you actually send somebody here to collect money?’ we said no.’"

Katherine Fernandez, the company’s marketing coordinator, says all they want to do is help the victims. "It’s truly unfortunate to hear that’s happening," Fernandez said.

So far, the schemers are believed to have only gotten away with a handful of cash. "About $100," Syfan said. "And when they take advantage of things like that, it irritates you."

Syfan Logistics does not send their people door-to-door. And they won’t ask for money. Syfan will collect donations on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Gwinnett Co-op at 4395 Commerce Dr., Buford.

The company is also accepting donations through its secure link.