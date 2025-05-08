Leaders say cancer screenings for Atlanta firefighters necessary

The Brief Atlanta firefighters face heightened risks for several types of cancer due to repeated exposure to toxic chemicals on the job. The city has committed to routine cancer screenings, helping detect illnesses early and improve survival rates among firefighters. Firefighter advocates say cancer is one of the biggest threats to the profession and are pushing for continued funding and awareness.



For many Atlanta firefighters, the greatest danger isn’t the flames they battle—it’s the cancer risks that come with the job. Research from around the world has long linked firefighting to increased exposure to carcinogens, and Atlanta is no exception.

What we know:

Firefighters face significantly higher rates of several forms of cancer, including leukemia, colon, prostate, brain, multiple myeloma, skin cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and mesothelioma. Studies show this is largely due to repeated exposure to harmful chemicals absorbed through the skin and lungs during fire responses.

What they're saying:

The city has shared the stories of firefighters like Lieutenant Aaron McMillian and Frank Martinez, the latter of whom died from cancer nearly a decade ago. Their cases underscore the urgency of continued support for health screening.

Atlanta has committed to regular cancer testing for its firefighters, a move the firefighters’ union says is already saving lives. Early detection has allowed many firefighters to begin treatment sooner, return to work, and continue living healthy lives.

That's why leaders are ensuring cancer screening remains part of the department's annual budget, recognizing it as an essential part of firefighter health and safety.

