Atlanta officials call for tightened curfew after deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy

A violent weekend and the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy has Atlanta leaders looking to tighten up curfew rules in the city.

Saturday night, police found 13-year-old Deshon Dubose shot multiple times on the sidewalk on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Before the shooting, officials discovered that the boy may have been at Cascade Family Skating earlier that night and left the establishment at some point. He was found shot down the same road.

"Teen night has always been a problem, it’s nothing new," a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5. "I just hate it came to this."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Deshon DuBose From: Supplied

Dubose's murder drew a strong reaction from Atlanta councilwoman Keisha Waites.

Waites is behind a proposal that would tighten the current curfew for kids 17 and under. She says there's a possibility the change could have saved the life of the 13-year-old.

Currently, the policy is in place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends. Dubose was shot shortly after 11 p.m.

Waites wants the curfew to instead be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends.

"If we can't take guns off the streets, the least we can do is take our children off the streets," Waites said in a statement. "As I have said before, this is not a panacea, but it's something that can help save lives."

Last month, Waites said the city would include exceptions that exist under the current curfew for "positive activities" like school or religious activities that take place after 8 p.m.

The Public Safety Committee of the Atlanta City Council will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the resolution.

The full council won't convene until Monday, Feb. 6.