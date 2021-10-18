Atlanta taxpayers will purchase hotel rooms for homeless

Taxpayers in Atlanta will purchase hotel rooms for homeless individuals to stay. The new funding package -- $3.5 million overall -- is backed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

GET FOX 5 BREAKING NEWS ALERTS SENT TO YOUR INBOX

On Monday, city council approved the initiative on a unanimous vote.

"We found our shelter beds were not being used to the extent that we would like," said Cathryn Marchman of "Partners for Home".

Last winter, the city put nearly 250 street people into hotels as a stopgap measure. Atlanta used a portion of the federal money allocated for COVID-19 relief for those rooms.

Now, new money is needed, and Mayor Bottoms is planning to go into the city's reserve account to build out the Hotel for Homeless initiative.

"It is dire," said councilman Howard Shook. But the Buckhead councilman raised a couple of issues. For one, he does not like the idea of drawing on the reserved fund for the money.

And secondly, Shook said, he is still waiting to hear about a comprehensive plan to reduce the chronic homeless problem in his district and all over the city.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS