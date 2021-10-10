Atlanta travelers deal with Southwest Airlines flight cancelations

Southwest Airlines is blaming the weather for a surge of flight cancellations throughout the weekend.

The airline issued an advisory on Saturday afternoon.

The airline said affected passengers that need to re-book can view self-service options by checking their flight status online or reaching out to customer service.

The airline's issues affected travelers at airports across the U.S.

Other domestic airlines were not experiencing the same wave of flight cancelations. Flight Aware showed Sunday more than 1,000 flights, about 27% of Southwest flights, were canceled in the U.S. The flight-tracking site showed the only canceled arrivals and departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday were Southwest Airlines flights.

According to the airline, there were air traffic control issues caused by bad weather on Friday. That led to flight delays and cancelations throughout the weekend.

