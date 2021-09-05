Hartsfield-Jackson implodes 14-story former Sheraton hotel tower

Crews with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport destroyed the 14-story former Sheraton hotel, located at 1900 Sullivan Road, by implosion on Sunday.

The demolition occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The implosion was part of a project for expanded cargo relocation and a sixth runway at Atlanta's airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport destroyed the 14-story former Sheraton hotel, located at 1900 Sullivan Road, by implosion on Sunday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

People were cautioned to wear masks and close their windows to prevent dust.

Traffic was paused inside the designated exclusion zone. Airport Boulevard at Riverdale Road and Sullivan Road between Riverdale Road and Massachusetts Boulevard were closed until 11:30 a.m.

Officials said about 1,300 pounds of dynamite and 10,000 feet of detonation cord were used to execute the implosion.

After a countdown of 10, several charges detonated one after another and the small blasts could be seen through the former hotel's windows.

After a few suspenseful seconds, the hotel began to give way. The bricks fell in waves, from one side to another. All that was left of the hotel was a cloud of dust.

Crews got to work clearing the dust from the area.

