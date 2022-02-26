Atlanta building, airport lights display solidarity with Ukraine

The City of Atlanta's support for Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion is visible from the sky.

The city posted images on Friday night of the skyline glowing blue and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport bearing the Ukrainian flag's yellow and blue.

It was accompanied by a message, "Atlanta stands with Ukraine #PeaceWeekATL #Unity."

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines joined the growing list of Western businesses suspending ties with Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine this week.

President Joe Biden and his NATO partners agreed Friday to send thousands of troops to help protect allies along Europe’s eastern edge.

Russian troops approached Ukraine’s capital Saturday.

