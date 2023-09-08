Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta apartments under investigation

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Atlanta Police say one person was shot and killed at the Villas at Princeton Lakes apartments located at 751 Fairburn Road SW on Sept. 8, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment.

It happened at the Villas at Princeton Lakes apartments located at 751 Fairburn Road SW. Atlanta Police say they arrived to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims died at the scene, police say.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene at around 4:15 p.m. and saw investigators surrounding the sidewalk near the apartment complex's pool. Crime scene tape blocked most of the entrance to the complex as well as the clubhouse.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the shooter has not been released.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.