Atlanta shooting suspects seen on video running across busy street, police say

Atlanta police are looking for two men seen running away from the scene of a shooting on surveillance video.

Police shared the video, taken on Oct. 17 on Spencer Street. Police believe two men seen running across the street are connected to a shooting in the area.

Police think a man in the video wearing all black with an "obvious limp" is the shooter.

Police found a man shot at around 12:37 p.m. near 880 Spencer Street and investigators learned he'd been in some sort of argument with two men before the shooting.

There's a $2,000 reward for information in the case. To report info, call the Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-4213 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).