Man wanted for multiple bank robberies arrested in Atlanta

A man wanted for a string of bank robberies in Atlanta was arrested last week.

Demetrius Beck, 30 was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and criminal damage to property.

Beck was tracked to an apartment located on Maple Street, across Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police said. That after investigators said he robbed the Chase Bank located at 1115 Howell Mill Road NW near 14th Street NW on Tuesday. Investigators said they located the same white box truck seen leaving the bank earlier at the apartment complex.

A member of the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit waves Demetrius Beck out of an apartment before taking him into custody on July 27, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators were able to obtain warrants for his arrest overnight and around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Fugitive Unit closed in on him. Beck was taken into custody without incident. Police released video of his arrest on Monday.

Investigators said they were able to link him to three similar bank robberies this year at 1598 Piedmont Road NE, 825 Martin L. King Jr. Drive SW, and 523 Luckie Street. Police said evidence collected at the apartment tied him to the previous robberies.

Demetrius Beck (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Beck has 10 prior arrests, including for breaking into ATMS in Brookhaven and Sandy Springs. He also had an outstanding warrant for an ATM theft at 711 Lee Street. He was out on bond at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.