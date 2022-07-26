Atlanta bank in Home Park neighborhood targeted by bank robber

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for the man who robbed a bank in the Home Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Chase Bank located at 1115 Howell Mill Road NW near 14th Street NW. Atlanta police said the man walked into the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money, and then walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

BREMEN BANK ROBBER WORE HAT OF POPULAR ATLANTA BBQ CHAIN

A description of the suspect has not been released, but police said he left the scene "on foot."

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.