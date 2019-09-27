Atlanta school unveils new mural honoring namesake

It was a celebration of history and of learning Friday.

A group of Atlanta Public Schools students teamed up with Emory University to honor a pioneer in K-12 education in Atlanta.

Students, teachers, and administrators at M. Agnes Jones Elementary collaborated with the university in making a mural of Mary Agnes Jones while also learning about Jones' contributions to education.

Friday, they unveiled their work.

Back in 1920, Mary Agnes Jones was the first African-American supervisor in the Atlanta Public School system and in 1935 went on to become the first and only female president of the Georgia Teachers and Education Association.