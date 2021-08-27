Atlanta restaurant's Tower of Power Burger is worth the mess

It was great to catch up with our old friend, Andy Gonzales. #BurgersWithBuck first crossed paths with Andy at Steinbeck’s in Oakhurst, way back in 2015, for burger #11. Now, 267 burgers later, we meet again, this time on Atlanta’s Upper West Side, and this time at what he describes as a convivial bar with restaurant tendencies, The Companion.

Of course, it was great to visit with the gregarious restaurant owner and chef, but it was also great to finally sink our teeth into the much-talked-about Tower of Power Burger, which reminded us an awful lot of a delicious burger we enjoyed … back in the day. #DejaVu

So what do you get when you combine some of the greatest attributes of the In-N-Out Burger Double-Double, the Whataburger, and the Wendy’s Bacon Double Cheeseburger? You get the Tower of Power Burger we’re pretty sure once you ‘get’ one, you’re going to want to get another one, etc.

It starts with two, 4-ounce Certified Angus Beef patties which are lacquered with diluted mustard and seasoned with salt and pepper. Topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, a salad of shredded lettuce and onion, tomato, and his house "Million Island" dressing. All of that is piled high and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Two things … it is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it is every bit as messy as it sounds.

Congratulations to Andy and The Companion, as they are the latest members of a very exclusive club … The #BWB Dirty Shirt Club. Yes, for only the second time in 278 tries (the other was Bondo’s in McDonough back in 2018), we left a BWB shoot with a dirty shirt, and it was well worth it.

The Companion has a cool vibe, a great patio area, and is located in what has really become a very hip part of town. We recommend you check it out, but consider bringing a bib. Otherwise, like me, you’ll likely be presenting your dry cleaner with a challenge.

For more information about The Companion including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.thecompanionatl.com.

