Atlanta restaurant transforms into cozy mountain lodge

A trip to a warm cozy lodge in Aspen — or maybe even somewhere in the Alps — sounds pretty good right about now, doesn’t it? The team at Atlanta restaurant Hampton + Hudson sure thinks so, which is why they’re transforming part of their space into a mountain getaway just in time for the holiday season.

Hampton + Hudson recently unveiled its Mountain Lodge Pop-Up, open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 30 in the restaurant’s mezzanine level.

The pop-up aims to transport visitors to a high-altitude hangout, featuring flannel-clad servers and a festive lineup of cocktails including Tequila Eggnog and Hot Buttered Cider (with duck fat caramel!). Seasonal snacks will also be available to go along with those drinks, including a special Apple Cider Doughnut created by our friends at Atlanta’s own Sublime Doughnuts.

You may remember seeing Hampton + Hudson featured on Good Day Atlanta back in August of 2017, when Buck Lanford taste-tested the Bee's Knees Burger (and gave it a big thumbs up, of course!). The restaurant is located at 299 North Highland Avenue Northeast in Inman Park, and regular hours at 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays, with brunch served until 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

We couldn’t wait to slip on some flannel and book a little time inside the Mountain Lodge Pop-Up — click the video player in this article to check out our morning relaxing in this unique winter getaway!

