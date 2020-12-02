Atlanta resident concerned over ambulance response times

An Atlanta taxpayer is ready to get behind a call by the fire chief to purchase and run a new ambulance service.

Mridulaa Puri contacted FOX 5 after seeing the report on the concerns raised by Randall Slaughter.

The chief spoke about his firefighters, on more than a couple of occasions, having to wait as much as an hour for an ambulance to arrive at a medical call.

Ms. Puri said that happened to her husband, Surinder. She said he suddenly became ill. The call was placed to Atlanta 911.

Firefighters were the first to get to the home. She estimates it took around ten minutes.

Where was the ambulance? That is a question she said she asked and so did the firefighters as more than a half-hour came and went with still no transport.

For the portion of Atlanta where the Puri's have their home, a private ambulance company is used. She was told they had to come from the edge of Stone Mountain, a considerable distance away.

She said her husband had lapsed into a coma by the time he was placed in the ambulance. Later, she would learn her husband suffered from a serious infection.

Slaughter wants city leaders to purchase thirty ambulances to cover all portions of the city.

