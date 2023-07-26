Atlanta ready to host Premier League soccer

article

It has become all too common for America to export professional sports games overseas, like when the Atlanta Falcons took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this past season.

Now, Downtown Atlanta is getting a taste of international soccer as one of six cities to host the Premier League.

Atlanta police placed sworn officers on 12-hour shifts to protect the Mercedes-Benz Stadium venue inside and out.

"We want everyone to have a good time," said Maj. Gary Harper.

At the same time, police have studied what has happened at international venues when groups of passionate fans go overboard.

"Sometimes you cannot tell from damage that has been done whether their team won or lost," Harper added. "That is not going to happen here."

Two games will be on the pitch Wednesday night. They are preseason contests in which the passions should be cooled because there is no trophy on the line.

The Atlanta stadium sold out. At the entry points, all the normal rules apply. No alcohol or other beverages allowed from the outside.