Atlanta Public Schools plans for 5-day, in-person learning starting Fall 2021

Atlanta Public Schools will join other school districts in Georgia returning the in-person instruction 5-days per week during the 2021-22 school year.

In a blog post this week, Superintendent Lisa Herring said APS intends to return to five days of in-person instruction, with virtual engagement as a option in the fall.

Herring said more information about the 2021-22 school year would be available at the next scheduled board meeting on April 12.

Atlanta Public Schools is the latest district to announce a return to in-person learning in the fall.

Cobb County Schools and Gwinnett County Public Schools announced they would both return to regualr, in-person instruction in the fall with virtual options. Both districts made their plans public just before the CDC released new guidelines for schools.

Some school systems are making changes earlier. Clarke County School District announced it would return to ful-time, in-person learning in April.

The latest guidence from the CDC says elementary schools can safely separate students by at least 3 feet, rather than the previously recommended 6 feet, in classrooms where everyone is wearing a mask. Guidence says middle and high schools can also follow the 3-foot rule in classrooms, as long the community transmission risk is not high.

