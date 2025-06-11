Douglas County residents want the trucks to stop

The Brief Some South Douglas County residents believe too many big trucks are traveling though their neighborhoods, including roads the vehicle are barred from driving. The long running concern is being brought up after a May 30, 2025 one vehicle accident involving a truck carrying explosive material on Wilson Road. The driver was given several citations, including illegally driving on the road. Douglas County says the big truck ban has been in place since the spring of 1996. It encourages drivers to adhere to traffic laws and ordinances in an effort to safeguard the community.



Some residents in the McWorther and Fairplay areas of South Douglas County are raising concerns about big truck traffic in their neighborhoods.

The backstory:

Back on May 30, an overturned truck carrying hazardous materials forced dozens of evacuations in the area.

The driver of the Dyno Nobel truck has been cited for, among other things, illegally driving on a road where trucks with more than 6 wheels are not allowed.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke with several people who live in the area. Each said the community was fortunate there was no explosion. They report all kinds of vehicles speed through the area, including big trucks that are not supposed to be on Wilson Road and Tyree Road. Trucks with more than 6 wheels are banned from Tyree Road between East Carroll and Highway 5 and Wilson Road between Highway 5 and Tyree Road.

"Yet, they traverse the entire community," says decades-long resident Ross Laver. "There is no reason for a truck with dangerous explosives or anything else, for that matter, to exit Highway 5 onto Wilson Road to go to Carrol County to the dynamite disposal area, but it continues to happen."

He is among the taxpayers asking for more warning signs for drivers and better enforcement of the law.

"It just isn't what you would expect, not what you would accept," says Laver.

"The County maintains appropriate signage in those restricted zones...We prioritize safety on our roadways and encourage motorists to adhere to traffic laws and ordinances in an effort to safeguard our community," said the county in a statement in FOX 5 Atlanta.