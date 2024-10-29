Atlanta prop studio holding massive 5-day warehouse sale

If you're hoping to win your neighborhood’s Halloween decoration contest, a major prop studio in Atlanta is holding a 5-day sale starting tomorrow.

The sale will feature a variety of unique items, including a life-size orca whale, suits of armor, a vintage Howard Miller grandfather clock, and even a replica New York City subway car.

The sale will run Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at a warehouse on Southside Industrial Parkway, near the airport.

Peachtree Battle Estate Sales, which is organizing the event, says prices will drop each day of the sale, offering great deals as the event progresses. Click here for more information.