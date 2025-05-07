East Hall High School teacher and coach killed in motorcycle crash

article

The Hall County School System is mourning the loss of a beloved coach and teacher after a deadly motorcycle crash.

Victor Vega, 54, was killed around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday after the crash on Old Cornelia Highway at Jesse Jewell Parkway.

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Vega was riding his motorcycle on the parkway when the driver of an SUV failed to yield while turning left.

Officials say Vega was flung off his motorcycle in the collision into the path of the SUV.

Medics rushed Vega to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

Dig deeper:

According to his biography on the East Hall High School website, Vega taught courses in Business & Technology and Business Communications.

Before becoming a teacher, Vega served in the United States Air Force. His service took him around the world to countries like Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

A former college baseball player, Vega coached the school's baseball and softball teams. His love of baseball led to working with the Atlanta Braves with a focus on youth player development as well.

Vega also was the advisor for the Future Business Leaders of America chapter of East Hall High School, mentoring students on business skills.

What they're saying:

In a statement posted on Facebook, East Hall High School Athletics said that their school "lost a truly remarkable man."

"He was a beloved teacher, coach, husband, and father who lit up every room he entered," the statement read "His passion for students was unmistakable, and his impact on the East Hall community was profound. Coach Vega will be deeply missed. We will always remember you, Coach Vega."