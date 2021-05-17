Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs.

The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people.

Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She runs Local Green Atlanta, a restaurant on the westside.

"These water boys are hustlers," she said.

Wallace said she is reviewing the backgrounds of eight young people with plans to hire three.

Wallace emphasized she's offering real jobs.

"They deserve an opportunity, but they have to show up," she said.

The mayor hired Janean Lewis as a Youth Engagement Director.

In addition to matching young people with employers, youth will also be directed to classes supervised by the school system.

And it is more than summer school. The youngsters can qualify for stipends — an earn as you learn initiative.

