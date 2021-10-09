Atlanta Pride 2021: Virtual and community events celebrate despite canceled festivities

Atlanta Pride canceled all in-person festivities for the second year in a row in response to a late-summer surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, but there are still a handful of virtual events and businesses with plans to celebrate LGBTQ pride.

The festival's three marches and the festival parade are off, but there are still opportunities to listen to panels on healthcare and self-advocacy, support local artists online, listen to music at Georgia Beer Garden and storytime from a legendary drag queen.

Here're some events happening throughout October:

When: 11 a.m., Oct 9

Register online to participate in events throughout the day. Virtual attendees will learn, share stories, connect and dance during AARP's Gray Pride Experience celebrating Atlanta Pride.

Registration is free and events are longing through 5 p.m.

When: Noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 9

Where: 420 Edgewood Avenue

Chill, groove, dance and try craft beer. ABETTERBUZZ and Deep South are hosting a daytime music and market event at Georgia Beer Garden.

Featured music is by Tom Deblase, MarceauxMarceaux, Keenan Orr and Vicki Powel.

When: 3:30 p.m., Oct. 3

VOX and AWW are hosting a digital all-medium art showcase.

Featured work includes painting, creative writing and music.

When: 2 p.m., Oct. 9

Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker will host a Pride story hour for family and friends.

The event will be hosted on Facebook Live.

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 10

Atlanta Pride Committee and Compassionate Atlanta celebrate pride for folks who identify as LGBTQ with Disabilities.

Register online for the virtual event.

When: Noon, Oct. 11

Where: Piedmont Park

Everyone is welcome to celebrate Atlanta Pride and National Coming Out Day with POWERUP! ll body types and experiences levels are welcome. Yoga instruction will begin at 12:15 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12

Workshop hosts discuss inequities in healthcare for minorities. Workshop facilitators will provide information on several topics including patient rights, disability accommodations and how to file a complaint.

Register for the virtual event online.

When: October 17-October 23

Atlanta Sport and Social Club will be giving 5% of all registrations to the Atlanta Pride Committee.

