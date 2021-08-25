Atlanta Pride cancels 2021 in-person festival over COVID-19 concerns

article

Atlanta Pride is canceling all in-person festivities for the second year in a row due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the Atlanta Pride Committee announced on Facebook Wednesday that the 2021 Pride Festival and Parade, scheduled to be held in Midtown and Piedmont Park in October, will be completely digital.

According to officials, the decision was made after speaking with the community's public health officials.

"While this is a painful decision to make, we know that this will help us protect the community we care so much about - and we can all look forward to being together in the future when it is safer for everyone," the Atlanta Pride Committee said on Facebook.

In 2020, the festival and parade had all their in-person events canceled, with the focus turning to virtual events during the time when Atlanta Pride was scheduled to happen.

