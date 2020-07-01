Atlanta Pride cancels in-person festival, goes virtual due to COVID-19

article

Atlanta Pride is canceling all in-person festivities and going digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Atlanta Pride Committee announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Pride Festival, which was scheduled to be held in Piedmont Park in October, will be changed to a virtual event.

According to officials, the move was designed so that those who are at increased risk or who may not have access to safe and competent primary care remain safe.

"By moving the Atlanta Pride Festival online, we will ensure that LGBTQ+ people can still experience the joy and togetherness of our 50th Annual Pride Festival and we hope to welcome new people to take part wherever they are," Atlanta Pride Committee Executive Director Jamie Fergerson said in a statement.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Organizers say they are in the process of planning multiple virtual events in order to keep the community engaged, culminating in the virtual Pride Festival, which will be held Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13.

Advertisement

"These past few months have been challenging," Fergerson said. "However, we have been able to engage our community through a number of online events that have shown great promise. We will continue to develop online programs throughout the year, culminating in our first virtual Pride Festival to bring us together to celebrate."

SEE MORE: Emory University health experts pushing for mandatory masks in Georgia

Organizers will begin contacting all market and parade registrants about the changes in the upcoming week.