Atlanta police want city council to declare man's house a nuisance after 3 raids

Atlanta police say an alleged drug trafficker has been able to do business from the same south side home in spite of three search warrants conducted at the home.

His name Jermaine Marignay.

A narcotics supervisor says the suspect has lived at the property for at least two years.

Somehow, he bounces in and out of jail.

"It's like here we go again," said Lt. N Welch. "We have done this dance before."

The most recent arrest occurred last Thursday. Police removed five weapons in addition to various illegal narcotics.

Michael Bond, a member of the Atlanta City Council, said the city needs to look at shutting down the home.

The suspect is renting a small house on Bonnie Lane.

"It certainly qualifies in my estimation as a nuisance property," Bond commented.

A judge, after hearing about the suspect's background, denied bond.